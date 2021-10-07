The best parks to visit during fall

By Cyrille Casimero, Contributor

I don’t know about you but something about the leaves changing colour makes me look forward to the colder months. The change from bright deep green to golden brown is breathtaking. Seeing a sea of trees in their vibrant fall colours feels special to me because they don’t stay full for long, in a matter of days the leaves will be on the ground!

I personally prefer taking longer scenic walks during fall because it’s cooler and I don’t end up sweating or overheating. Who doesn’t love the view of trees varying in different hues of orange and amber? Here are some places around Calgary that are definitely worth visiting during this time of the year.

South Glenmore Park

This park is perfect for walks, bike rides and picnics. Just because it’s getting colder outside, it doesn’t mean picnics should stop so soon. The park has a lengthy pathway which is perfect for long walks and bike rides to adore the large reservoir glistening in the sun. The change of colours in the leaves gives the reservoir a golden hue which becomes even more picturesque when the sun begins to set.

Nose Hill Park

Nose Hill Park is one of my favourite places to visit during the fall. There are several ways of entering the park, but to get to my favourite view of the trees use the parking lot off of Shaganappi Trail in front of Edgemont. Through that entrance, the park opens up into numerous trails and you get a perfect view of a little forest that’s abundant with trees! Just keep in mind that this park is huge and to make sure you’re prepared for the cool weather.

Fish Creek Provincial Park

This park is so dense with gold and brown trees you’ll forget you’re in Calgary. The park has paved paths which makes it very accessible for everyone to enjoy — also a great place to practice roller skating! Geocaching, using a G.P.S. to find ‘treasure’, has been very popular lately and this park is a great place to get lost in while hunting down some clues.

I personally think that these are the best places in Calgary to see some fall foliage. But if you’re able to go for a long drive, try going to Banff National Park. The views are breathtaking and the drive is always fun if you blast your favourite music, whether you plan on going by yourself or with your favourite people.

Don’t forget that the trees can only stay full of brown and gold leaves for so long. In the blink of an eye, they will be scattered on the ground. Although it is satisfying to hear the crunch of leaves under your shoes, I think everyone deserves to walk through a pathway of trees caving in, making it look like you’re walking through an otherworldly canopy of gold and brown.

Let’s also appreciate when a gust of wind glides by and moves the leaves off of the branch and onto the ground. In just a matter of weeks, the ground and branches will be full of frost and eventually snow.

Take this opportunity now or you’ll have to wait another year to experience these surreal fall views.