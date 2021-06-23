Being queer and Filipino in Calgary: Battling Filipino Derogatory Words

by · June 23, 2021

A frequent witness of Danielle Edrozo (right) and Rendel Valerio's (left) love for each other is the Alberta mountains. Photo courtesy of Danielle Edrozo

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Print Edition

Archives