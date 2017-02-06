Afghan and Canadian children’s rights

by · February 6, 2017

Several members of the Afghan Children’s Society. (Back row: from left to right) Yousaf Nazari (Volunteer), Yalda Jami (Volunteer), Sofia Zamani (Volunteer), Mahroh Afzal (Communications Advisor). (Front row: from left to right) Fareshta Ali Bik (President), Raj Lakhan (Treasurer), Fareshta Ramouzi (Volunteer). Photo by Robyn Welsh

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

Print Edition

Nov. 3 Cover

Archives