Summer decor ideas for your inner goth

by · April 1, 2021

Pair some old creepy wallpaper scraps with a unique piece of furniture and bam! You’ve got a unique, one of a kind, gothic-looking dresser that would make even Morticia Addams jealous. Photo submitted by Ed Ghost

