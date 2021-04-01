Graduating in a pandemic – what does that even mean?

by · April 1, 2021

Graduation has been looking a little different this past year, with the pandemic restricting group sizes both indoor and outdoor. It’s a little disappointing to know that all the hard work accomplished will have to be celebrated quietly alone in our houses, but that doesn’t change the fact that we did it. We made it. Here’s to the graduates of 2021. Photo courtesy of Pexels

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Print Edition

Archives