Album Review: Spaceman by Nick Jonas

Spaceman

Nick Jonas

Island Records



Nick Jonas’ Spaceman was supposed to take his audience on a space odyssey but it barely achieves liftoff. The soundscapes of this album may be taken as euphoric but ultimately, they’re almost too similar to one another to fully let Jonas’ listeners enjoy his vocal potential.

Spaceman’s energy feels misplaced. By trying to make the album feel both euphoric and upbeat, both elements clash with each other. It results in a weird amalgamation that doesn’t lean to either side enough to be good —it just comes off as generic and purposeless.

In “2Drunk”, Jonas sings, “Oh my God, it’s five, once again / Pour another drink / Pour another drink and take it down / All my friends are home, so am I,” reflecting on the monotonous nature of isolation, a feeling that is as present as ever because of COVID-19. These are about as impactful as the lyrics get in this album, everything else sounds plain in terms of the pop genre.

Overall, Spaceman felt like it didn’t know its own identity and it shows in the music. This was not a good outing for Jonas but perhaps he was just shaking off the pandemic jitters. If he keeps popping out albums like this, he’ll be quickly replaced by a relevant name in pop music.

— Keo Bunny