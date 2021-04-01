Album Review: Justice by Justin Bieber

Justice

Justin Bieber

Def Jam Recordings

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber’s latest album, Justice, has raised eyebrows in both good and bad ways. The music itself is well-done, but it also brings baggage that feels ill-advised, to say the least.

Justice starts off with “2 Much”; the voice of MLK rings out: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”. Later in the album, an interlude also uses the activist’s voice. A powerful segment that ends with, “You died when you refused to stand up for truth / You died when you refused to stand for justice”.

If you’re wondering why this is in the middle of a pop album, don’t worry, so is everyone else. Aside from these mentions and the title, the album doesn’t explain the idea of ’justice’ at all. It feels like either a misguided attempt to liken Bieber’s struggle to Dr. King’s, or a shot at activism that falls flat.

Aside from the shaky activism, the album itself is decent. “Die For You” is reminiscent of Michael Jackson but revolutionized for the modern audience and the last single, “Lonely”, tugs at the audience’s heartstrings with JB’s vocals cutting through soft, quiet beats.

Overall, the album is definitely a step in the right direction, but the messaging needs more tweaking. It felt performative and similar to insincerely reposting a #BlackLivesMatter post. Excluding the baggage, Justice is full of fresh tunes for your ears and is definitely a staple for the rest of pop going forward.

— Keo Bunny