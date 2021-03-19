Get rid of your beauty-blues — three ways to change up your spring look

By Emily Marsten, Contributor

It’s not quite spring yet, but I can’t help but think that it’s just around the corner. I don’t know about you, but staying at home all the time has changed my normal getting-ready routine.

These days, I rarely wear makeup. My typical hairstyle consists of a knot on top of my head or a braid down my back. But the monotony of not getting ready in the morning has started to feel depressing.

So, what better way to combat the beauty-blues than by doing a DIY makeover? Here are three creative ways that you can give yourself a little pick-me-up at home.

Painting your nails

I have always loved painting my nails. I adore the look of shiny red fingernails that glow when you’re typing on your laptop, and how the right nail polish can become a perfect accent to that cute spring dress. Painting your nails can be an enjoyable way to express your artistic creativity.

Have fun testing out new colours, try mix and matching shades, experiment with an ombre-effect or test your skills at doing some nail art. To get that spa-like effect, soak your hands in warm water with some Epsom salts, exfoliate your hands and try turning on your favourite relaxing music. Make a hot cup of tea and go somewhere quiet where you can enjoy painting your nails — and don’t forget to put on moisturizer.

Try out a new hairstyle

Instead of pulling your hair into a messy ponytail again, consider taking some time to try out a new hairstyle. You don’t need a haircut to find new ways to change up your appearance.

For short hair, try using hair gel and get creative with it. Try parting your hair in a new section, spike it up or slick it back — it’s up to you! For longer hair, try learning how to do a new braid. Side braids, french braids, fishtails; there are so many options that can have your hair feeling fresh and new in no time.

It’s time to get rid of your go-to hairstyle and see what you can do. Maybe you have always wanted to learn how to do a french twist? Well, now’s the perfect time to try it out. Follow along with a how-to video on YouTube and see what you think.

Play around with your hair, maybe even try inventing a new hairstyle. But most importantly, have fun trying out new hairstyles. You just might find one that you love.

Mix up your makeup

Now that you have your hair and nails done, it’s time to tackle your makeup. Changing up your normal makeup look can seem like a daunting task, but what better time to try out some new looks than right now.

Doing simple things like trying a new eyeshadow colour can make a big difference in your appearance. If you usually head toward a neutral palette, try out some sparkles! Don’t be afraid to blend colours together or go for a pop of colour.

Another great way to mix up your makeup is to test out some different eyeliner shapes. Go bold and sassy, or try a softer look and see what happens. If you struggle to know what to do with your makeup, there are lots of great tutorials on YouTube. Grab your makeup kit and shake it up!