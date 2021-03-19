Anime shows that are a must-watch this March

by · March 19, 2021

This month is as good a time as any to get wrapped up in the world of anime. It is an incredible art form and there is a character plot for everyone. Those pictured in the photo above are just some of the main characters found in the shows and movies listed below. These are some of our favourites, but the world of anime is a bottomless pit of endless treasure. Photo contributed by Ed Ghost

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Print Edition

Archives