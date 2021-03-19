Album Review: When You See Yourself by Kings of Leon

When You See Yourself

Kings of Leon

RCA Records Label

Score: C+

When You See Yourself hails itself as Kings of Leon’s eighth album, but perhaps seven really is a lucky number. It just doesn’t feel like their hearts are in it anymore. A mellow rhythm pervades through the entire album that feels similar to a cloud hanging over your head. It feels like staring at a lion, hoping that it would roar but it never does.

The slow, simmering burn throughout the album seems to do Kings of Leon injustice. It’s as if each individual part of the band itself is doing their job and yet instead of being able to join together to create a symphonic journey, they only manage to meld together into a solemn succession of sound.

When You See Yourself still has redeeming qualities though. While it struggles in some areas, the album doesn’t seem to lack when it comes to its elegant lyrics that can take you to another world.

While When You See Yourself has some highlights, the album – and the band – feels tired. If they are dropping a ninth album, a change of pace may benefit both their listeners and their music.

— Keoputhy Bunny