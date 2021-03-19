Album Review: Poster Girl by Zara Larsson

Poster Girl

Zara Larsson

Epic/Record Company TEN

Score: C+

Zara Larsson’s third studio album, Poster Girl, is a fun but forgettable journey. Larsson’s vocals, mixed with refreshing, animated beats, show off a polished sense of direction in terms of style. She is a vigorous, bubblegum pop star – that much shows from Poster Girl –but therein lies the problem. Larsson doesn’t show any other side of herself and while the Swedish pop star has so much potential, it’s frustrating to hear.

When Larsson’s voice is strong and complemented by the delicate beats, it sounds even better. This is also where it gets frustrating. Because of the potential in her voice, it felt like the album was missing a crescendo; there was no chance for Larsson to fully use that powerhouse voice.

There really wasn’t anything groundbreaking about the album but in terms of all the traditional cornerstones of a pop album, she checked them all off and did so in a spectacular fashion.

Poster Girl was pleasant to tune into but unmemorable. The album puts Larsson on a good path and if she evolves as an artist, she can take the music world by storm – but she’ll have to do a lot better than this album.

— Keoputhy Bunny