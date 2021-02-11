Sports movies you should add to your “to-watch” list this Valentine’s Day

By Zach Worden, Sports Editor

With COVID-19 restrictions keeping most of us inside this Valentine’s Day, some sports fanatics may be looking for creative ways to celebrate with that special someone. If typical rom-coms aren’t your and your partner’s speed, Cupid made his way into the sports world for the creation of these movies.

Fever Pitch (2005)

Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore star in this film about an obsessed Boston Red Sox fan trying to navigate his relationship and the Red Sox’s famed 2004 World Series championship.

Fallon plays Ben, an elementary school teacher who meets Barrymore’s workaholic Lindsey during a school trip to her workplace. The pair hit it off and appear to build the strong foundation of their relationship over the course of the school year.

When spring training finds Ben and his friends going crazy on ESPN, Lindsey sees a different guy than the Ben she knew from the winter.

As the Red Sox season puts a strain on their relationship, Ben needs to make a decision between his loyalty to the Red Sox and his newfound relationship with Lindsey.

Love and Basketball (2000)

Set in 1981 Los Angeles, Love and Basketball follows Monica and Quincy, a pair of 11-year-old neighbours who both aspire to play in the NBA.

The pair develop a love-hate relationship throughout high school but end up as a couple when they graduate. They both move on to the University of Southern California, where their relationship comes to an end, thanks to Quincy’s toxic relationship with his former NBA player dad.

As Quincy and Monica end up playing professional basketball, their paths cross once again, setting up one final game of 1-on-1.

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Jerry Maguire may be more about Tom Cruise’s character, Jerry, trying to rebuild his crumbling career as a sports agent, but as his career falls apart, one person stays by his side the entire time: Dorothy.

Played by Renée Zellweger, Dorothy makes herself a reliable co-worker and eventually a wife for Maguire as he works with his only remaining client.

As the movie goes on, Dorothy questions Jerry’s motivations for proposing, causing tension in their relationship — forcing him to come to terms with his career and the type of man he wants to be.

Tin Cup (1996)

Kevin Costner plays Roy “Tin Cup” McAvoy, who lives at and manages the local driving range in Salome, Texas.

As a washed-out pro golfer, Roy has one fatal weakness: he can’t resist a dare. After being forced to sign over ownership of his driving range to settle some debts, he falls for Dr. Molly Griswold played by Rene Russo.

Now motivated to get his life back together and win over Molly —who happens to be the girlfriend of Roy’s former college golf partner and life-long nemesis —“Tin Cup” tries to qualify for the U.S. Open in order to win Griswold’s heart.