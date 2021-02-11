Fun and safe date ideas for any Valentine’s Day couple

By Kate Vincent, Staff Writer

Sadly, this year we are bound by restrictions due to the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic on the day of love. We have come to the point in which word play regarding this ever-present virus is considered the norm. In this scary and uncertain time, many have taken to the sharing of coronavirus related memes and puns to stay afloat.

When each morning brings with it the certainty of uncertainty, the benefits of finding joy in the little things is paramount. This is why — even if it looks much, much different this year — many of us are gearing up to celebrate, if only for something to celebrate at all, the often-dreaded PDA-infested Valentine’s Day.

Whether you are in a committed relationship with the love of your life, your cat, or your couch, we have some ideas that will help you appreciate that same face that you have been seeing every single day of this seemingly never-ending pandemic —even if that face is your own!

Classic movie night and popcorn

I know…every weekend has seemed like a movie night this past year, but here is where it gets interesting. A colleague of mine recently pointed out that while movie theatres remain closed, concession stands do not!

So, head on over to your local cinema to pick you and your loved one(s) up a bucket of buttery deliciousness, throw on your favourite rom-com and stuff your sweet little face.

Chess is all the rage

My 10-year-old chess-loving self never thought she’d see the day, but thanks to Anya Taylor-Joy, chess is officially sexy. So, throw on “The Queen’s Gambit”, grab your significant other a cheap (or expensive) board from Walmart and soon enough they will be begging to see your pawn collection.

Happy virtual Valentine’s Day

With a year of quarantining under our belt, more and more celebrities are taking to the online world to entertain us, and Valentine’s Day is no exception.

Live events online can be a way to feel connected during a time of disconnection. Whether it’s a live concert or comedy show, or a virtual dance or partner yoga class, there are many options this year to listen to some great tunes or try something new in the comfort of your own home.

Get outside and enjoy one of Canada’s favourite pastimes

Throw on your old hockey skates and grab yourself a hot cocoa. It’s also a bonus that Valentine’s Day falls during the infamous YYC Hot Chocolate Fest this year, which is still taking place despite the pandemic — check it out at yychotchocolate.com!

Ice skating amongst the lights and trees at Bowness Park or Olympic Plaza with your loved one will have you feeling like Tessa and Scott.

Karaoke and Cocktails

Now I am not saying alcohol is a prerequisite to a bangin’ karaoke party, but who am I kidding? Luckily, not only can you rent yourself a karaoke machine for the night, many local restaurants and bars are now offering take-home cocktail kits — Anejo, Proof and Lulu Bar to name a few. Now you and your partner can play bartender and knock back a couple margaritas before deciding who gets to be Bradley and who gets to be Gaga.

It’s true that you may feel like you’ve been in more lockdowns than relationships this year. You feel like your cat is sick of you and you’re really not looking forward to spending Valentine’s Day with your mom.

But, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy what this day is really meant for: love, laughter and a ton of sugar to take the existential crisis edge off. At the end of the day, “she’s just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to stand six feet away from her,” as per our favourite Notting Hill couple.