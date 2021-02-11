Celebrating Black History Month in Calgary

By Emmanuella Kondo, Contributor

February is Black History Month, and though COVID-19 has kept us all apart, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate Black culture in Calgary..

Several organizations and communities are using their platforms to showcase different aspects of Black History Month. Though all events have been moved online, Calgarians can still discover the cultural and historical stories behind Black history in the comfort of their home.

Here’s a list of events that you can (virtually) take part in to learn more about Black arts and show your support.

University of Calgary x Black History Month

Since Feb. 1, the University of Calgary has been taking part in several table talks on different topics concerning Black history. From literature to mental health, this event can help you get a better understanding of different circumstances that minorities are facing every day. The event is being facilitated online until Feb. 26 and registration will be required per session.

UNGANISHA Rebirth

Looking to discover cultural stories in a more theatrical way? Woezo African music and dance theatre is welcoming you to another epic show called UNGANISHA. The virtual re-imagination of the 2018 show celebrates African culture through nine different dance genres. The show takes place online at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 and Feb. 20. Tickets are just under $12 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Calgary Folk Music Festival: BLACK ART: A CONVERSATION

Another way to pitch into the Black musical and arts culture is to join a Zoom discussion with the Calgary Folk Music Festival. Hosted by Canadian singer and songwriter Shakura S’Aida, take part in a life-changing experience and conversation on Feb. 20 from 3 to 4 p.m. Tickets are listed at $10.

Storytelling Alberta: The Black Experience — Journeys of a People

Enjoy some historical stories and music as you take part in this virtual storytelling experience. Hosted by Maria Crooks, one of Calgary’s famous storytellers and with the help of several local artists, let them transport you to the past and discover more than just history. This free event is on Feb. 24 from 7 to 8 p.m. facilitated through a live stream on all of your favourite social media apps (Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram).

Ethnik Festival of Art and Culture

Looking to discover a wide range of local Black artists, singers and dancers? Take part in this amazing global experience in celebration of Black History Month. Two different communities,Afro-Canadian and Caribbean, came together to give you a free, one-time virtual festival experience on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. via Facebook and Youtube.

The Caribbean Associations of Calgary: Virtual celebration of Black History Month

Here is another entertaining way of celebrating Black culture this month. Hosted by comedian Sterling Scott, join the Caribbean association through a live stream on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. as they take part in a virtual celebration of Black History Month.

Happy Black History Month!