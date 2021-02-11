Album Review: Cooler Returns by Kiwi Jr.

Cooler Returns

Kiwi Jr.

Sub Pop Records

Score: C

The first words that come to mind when listening to Kiwi Jr.’s second album, Cooler Returns, are “easy-going.” Cooler Returns is free-flowing and carefree in a way that feels almost like a guilty pleasure. Overall, Cooler Returns is a funny album. The songs are upbeat, with lyrics that you can’t help but smirk at. In “Waiting in Line,” they sing, “Sophie says she’s gonna pay you back but how can you trust a hippie like that?”

Cooler Returns is a fun, happy-go-lucky album but it only showcases Kiwi Jr. in one light. Listeners may start to wonder if this is the only style that Kiwi Jr. can excel in. But with a little more contrast between their songs in terms of style and content, Kiwi Jr. can become an indie force to be reckoned with.

—Keoputhy Bunny