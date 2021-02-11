Album Review: Collapsed in Sunbeams by Arlo Parks

Collapsed in Sunbeams

Arlo Parks

Transgressive Records

Score: A

Arlo Parks’ debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams is an emotionally complex journey. Parks is both self-conscious and sincere in how she approaches her music. Collapsed in Sunbeams starts off with an emotional spoken-word piece, setting the tone for the rest of the album — introspective and personal. It’s like you’re her best friend listening to her heartfelt diary entries months apart. Her lyrics are rich, intricate and precise as though she hand-picked them out of a fresh garden. In “Eugene”, she sings, “I had a dream we kissed, and it was all amethyst. The underpart of your eyes were violet, you hung a cigarette between your purple lips”.

This album also touches on a topic that feels generally understated — dealing with not just your mental and emotional health, but that of a loved one. Parks sings about her best friend’s depression in “Black Dog”, when she sings, “Sometimes it seems like you won’t survive this and honestly, it’s terrifying”. Lyrics like these seem to give a voice to not only people who are suffering from mental health issues, but also validate emotional turmoils when helping someone else through it.

Collapsed in Sunbeams feels like a stepping stone for Parks. Similar to Khalid’s debut album, American Teen, this album will be a gateway for more great music from Parks to come.

— Keoputhy Bunny