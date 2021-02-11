2021 Super Bowl sees Tampa Bay Buccaneers blowout Kansas City Chiefs 31-9

by · February 11, 2021

Rob Gronkowski (left) and Tom Brady (right) celebrate after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Photo courtesy of CBS

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Print Edition

Archives