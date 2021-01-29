Whiteness still dominates the LGBTQ+ representation in film and TV

by · January 29, 2021

Simon Spier (Nick Robinson, left) and Ethan (Clark Moore, right) from the hit movie “Love, Simon”. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

&nbsp;

Print Edition

Archives