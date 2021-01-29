Resting between classes — tips to unwind

By Emily Marsten, Contributor

As the new semester begins, it can be easy to fall into the habit of a work-till-you-drop mentality. The need to do well in your classes, the stress of having new professors and trying to juggle your work schedule — on top of not being able to see your friends — can be overwhelming. Taking time for ourselves to be a little creative can be easily forgotten, but it’s essential to figure out ways to relax during the day.

Here are two artistic ways to relax and unwind during a study break.

1. Redecorating your room

For nearly a year, we’ve been spending an abnormal amount of time at home, enough time to see every chip in the paint and grow tired of the ancient decorations lining the walls. There’s a huge blank wall in my room that I’ve meant to decorate for weeks. You know what I mean — a place in your house that is just begging to be loved. Every time you pass by the empty space, your plan to do something with it resurfaces. Well, now is that time! Decorating your room or an area of your house and making it something unique is a great way to spend some time unwinding between classes.

Take a critical look around your room — it can be easy to update a space and have it feeling fresh in no time! Shifting some furniture around from one side of the room to another, buying a new bedspread, hanging up your record collection on the wall or creating a cute DIY sign can go a long way into changing the atmosphere of your room. Take your mind off your classes and get creative! Some new pictures and a fresh coat of paint can make a world of difference to take away the monotony of being in the same place all the time.

2. Try out pastels

Exploring new art forms can be a great way to take your mind off the stress of school. Have you ever tried using pastels? Pastels are a great way to add some colour to your life! Growing up, do you remember taking a piece of chalk outside your house and doodling on your driveway? If you do, then you have some of the basic principles of using pastels!

Pastels are similar to chalk in the sense that they have a very soft chalk-like texture. They can also get all over your hands and are relatively easy to blend. There are a few different types of pastels — oil, soft and ones that are almost like a coloured pencil, but not quite. My favourite kind of pastel is soft pastels. Albeit a little messy, using pastels is a unique way of taking your art skills to a whole new level or an opportunity to try something new.

A perfect way of getting started is by choosing a category you’re interested in and then heading over to YouTube to watch a how-to video. Follow along step by step, and you might be amazed as your picture comes to life and your stress begins to fade away.

Among many other ways to artistically de-stress, such as knitting, painting, writing poetry or dancing, you’ll be relaxed in no time with a new piece of art to prove it.