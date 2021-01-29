Resting between classes — tips to unwind

by · January 29, 2021

Having something to take care of like a small succulent can be a wonderful stress reliever! The plant holder can also be a cute art piece, just grab some acrylic paint and customize away. Photo by Emily Marsten

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

&nbsp;

Print Edition

Archives