Keeping up with the Cougars: How Abbey Gillette is making do without basketball during the COVID-19 pandemic

by · January 29, 2021

Abbey Gillette brings the ball up during the Mount Royal Cougars’ game against the University of Regina Cougars. Kenyon Court in Calgary, Alta played host to a record setting crowd in the Cougars’ 2019 matchup. Photo courtesy of Adrian Shellard

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

&nbsp;

Print Edition

Archives