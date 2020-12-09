The COVID-19 pandemic has huge impact on hockey scene to end 2020

by · December 9, 2020

The Calgary Canucks vs. the Canmore Eagles in an exhibition game on Nov. 7. The Canucks only got to play two regular season games before the new restrictions from the Government of Alberta postponed the AJHL season. Photo by George Potter

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.

Print Edition

Archives