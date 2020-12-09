Recipe: How to make homemade bath bombs
By Cassie Weiss, Features Editor
As cliché as it sounds, bubble baths have always been my favourite form of self-care. Scalding hot water, bubbles, a fragrance that you love, music and candles — honestly, I can feel myself relaxing as we speak.
So naturally, when the province decided to announce the imminent minor lockdown, I went into a panic. I thought, “How am I supposed to continue to endorse my own self-care when, once again, all the non-essential bath and body stores I frequent are going to quickly close down in order to protect us all?”
Of course I’m being slightly dramatic, as shopping malls are not closing down — but the reality is, I should not leave the house unless absolutely necessary due to my job and the people that I love and want to protect. Yes, I could still order online, but that option has just never been my favourite method of shopping — how am I able to smell the bath bombs through a computer screen?
So, I decided to do a little research and figure out a recipe for lovely bath products that would give me everything I needed, like relaxing smells and fizzing bath water that would surround me in colour.
Bath bombs have always seemed like a tricky thing to make, what with needing citric acid, molds and all the other weird ingredients that some of the recipes call for. I didn’t want to have to go on a hunt just so I could make something at home. Doesn’t that kind of defeat the purpose of avoiding the crowds?
After an hour of searching, I finally found a recipe that nixed the citric acid, added some cream of tartar and voila — I was blessed with these perfect little homemade bath bombs that I didn’t even have to go shopping for.
Note: I did buy the bath bomb mold a few years ago from a store in Calgary, but I’m sure you could also order them online for a few extra dollars. I would also recommend having more than one as it takes a lot of patience to make these bombs one at a time.
Now, if you are anything like me, you might add all these ingredients together and be highly confused at just exactly how they are supposed to create anything that resembles a bath bomb — but trust me, if you follow these few simple steps, you will have your very own bath goodies.
A couple things to note:
– I usually use my hands as I find it creates the best distribution of materials.
– If the mixture seems weird, don’t freak out like I did the first time. As it dries, it will harden in the molds and turn out perfectly.
– These bath bombs aren’t super fizzy — we can’t all be Lush, as sad as that makes me. But, they leave the water smelling and feeling super nice.
– As you work, the mixture will start to dry up — just keep spritzing it with water to get that perfect hold.
What you’ll need:
– Bath bomb molds
– 1 cup baking soda
– 1/4 cup cream of tartar
– 1/2 cup of cornstarch
– 1/2 cup of Epsom salt
– 1 tbsp of coconut oil
– 6 – 9 drops of essential oil
– 1 – 2 drops of food colouring
What you need to do:
Mix all the dry ingredients together in one bowl. In a separate bowl, mix together the coconut oil and essential oil. Pour the oils into the dry ingredients and mix slowly. Add a few drops of food colouring to the mixture and work it in. Press the mixture into the bath bomb molds and leave it overnight for the best results. This recipe makes about five small bath bombs.