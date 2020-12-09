Album Review: Vindicator by Yukon Blonde

Vindicator

Yukon Blonde

Dine Alone Music

Score: A-

B.C. based indie-rock band, Yukon Blonde, has come out with their psychedelic fifth album, Vindicator. Consisting of 11 songs and 43 minutes of what feels like a chromatic journey, Vindicator is an album that will guide you to a peaceful state-of-mind.

As a first impression, Vindicator seems like any other indie-rock album out there. But upon hearing the first verse of the first track, “It’s What You Are,” the band will have captured your senses and left you entranced with their music. The band balances a mix of jazz, blues, funk and some experimental beats with their gentle vocals, leaving you mesmerized in the juxtaposing mix of calming yet erratic music.

While there is no denying their artistry and talent, Yukon Blonde still possesses a similarity with more mainstream indie-rock bands such as Tame Impala. Having been around since 2010, this similarity is a representation of growth and adaptability to today’s style of indie-rock.

Alongside the second track, “Fickle Feelings” to “Big Black Cloud,” Vindicator prides itself on its variation with each track. “It’s What You Are” establishes the promise of something new and unanticipated; the first few ominous synth notes guiding you through a sudden heavenly melody is marvelous. “YGTT” and “Good Times” share an alluring sense that pulls you in — very reminiscent of Arctic Monkeys’ art of seduction. “Big Black Cloud” on the other hand will leave you on a good note for its upbeat mood that provides you closure for having listened to the album — in fact, this track sounds as if The Beatles chose to do indie.

Yukon Blonde possesses a quality that will put them on a pedestal by indie enthusiasts. Although already a known band to some Canadians, it wouldn’t be surprising if they gain mainstream popularity across North America.

– Mikaela Delos Santos