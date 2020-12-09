Album Review: Opia by Savannah Ré

Opia

Savannah Ré

Universal Music Canada

Score: B+

Debuting her first album, Toronto’s Savannah Ré presents a sultry, seductive sensitivity with Opia. Consisting of only 24 minutes of passionate R&B, Ré’s honey-like vocals will leave you craving the sweetness after.

At first listen, Opia will arouse you and tease you — elements that embody the essence of this album. Along with its power of seduction, Ré has the element of subtle strength in her music; an admirable trait as an artist. From “Highly Favoured” to “Best is Yet to Come,” the story of this album is like a lens into an intimate story between two people. If anything, Opia is like a diary.

Despite being a good album, Ré’s style and artistry is very reminiscent of H.E.R or Mahalia. At the moment, Ré’s artistry lacks the specific individuality that is fundamental for any artist, but this can be forgiven since this is her first album. For a debut, Ré shows to be a promising Canadian contender in the genre of R&B.

With a clear incorporation of trap, Opia can be compared to most of today’s R&B. Out of the nine tracks, I can easily name four as my favourites. “Nothing Into Something” stands out as a sweet, bubbly song to R&B standards. “Love Me Back” has an exciting energy at the start, reeling listeners in with its atmospheric introduction to the song. “Sacred” in itself is holy; like an intimate prayer, and as the title suggests, sacred. “Opia,” meanwhile, is a real but gentle ballad addressing her vulnerability and feelings towards her lover — the way she sings it will make you feel like an onlooker to an intimate moment.

Beautiful and tranquil, there is more to watch out for with Ré — an exciting and upcoming new artist everyone should watch out for.

– Mikaela Delos Santos