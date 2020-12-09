111 places to visit in Calgary during a pandemic

By Mackenzie Mason, Arts Editor

2020 has been an interesting year, to say the least. If you’re anything like me, a lot of your travel plans were cancelled, and while I’m itching to get back on a plane to see all four corners of the world, COVID-19 has allowed me to see the beauty of Calgary and deeply appreciate the city we all live in.

Since March, I’ve been able to explore Calgary and embrace and support many local businesses trying to stay afloat during the pandemic. There are so many cool places and hidden gems that I wouldn’t have known about if we were able to travel. As the restrictions and health guidelines get tighter and tighter this holiday season, our only option as Calgarians is to tour the exciting, historic and diverse city of Calgary.

If you’re overwhelmed by the sheer size of Calgary and don’t know where to begin, don’t worry. Thankfully, you don’t have to explore the city alone, as Jennifer Bain, an award-winning Canadian journalist, provides you with 111 Places in Calgary That You Must Not Miss.

111 Places in Calgary That You Must Not Miss

Bain gives you “Calgary’s quirkiest places and hidden secrets revealed” in her easy and engaging addition to the “111 Places” guidebook series. The series presents cities like Toronto and Vancouver from a personal perspective, encouraging locals to “go off the beaten path to find the hidden places, stories, shops, and neighbourhoods that unlock a destination’s true character, history, and flavour.”

“The more people I met and places I discovered, the more I was reminded of how unique, historic, and even quirky Calgary truly is,” says Bain.

“The book is a tribute to the big heart and great spirit of the city.”

Filled with fascinating, unusual and little-known places, Bain hopes the guidebook will surprise and delight every Calgarian — even those who have lived in Calgary their whole lives. From tracing the origins of Canada’s beloved Caesar cocktail, to riding on a vintage carousel, to visiting bookstores filled with content about Canada’s western expansion and polar exploration, there is something for everyone to explore.

Along with the book’s detailed descriptions and unique insights, 111 Places in Calgary That You Must Not Miss gives readers useful tips and information with full-colour maps to make it even easier. And to make things more interesting, the guide is carefully and enticingly illustrated with colour images by local photographer Christina Ryan.

“Right now, while we all have to stay closer to home, I hope this book will encourage everyone to take staycations and go on treasure hunts across the city to find some — or even all — of the 111 places,” says Bain.