Miracle Pop-Up Bar and Sippin’ Santa return to Calgary for another year!

By Mikaela Delos Santos, Staff Writer

There are only a few more weeks until the holidays are in full swing and let’s admit it, sometimes it can get a little stressful. From not knowing what to get your loved ones, to the probability that Christmas won’t be the same this year because of the pandemic, we all deserve a drink or two.

Lucky for us, the Miracle on First Street’s pop-up bar is back in Calgary for the holiday season with an exciting new addition — Sippin’ Santa!

Established in 2014, Miracle has been serving crowds with fun, whimsical drinks in festive destinations all over the world. What was supposed to be an East Village cocktail bar turned into a merry winter wonderland to get holiday drinks. Needless to say, it was a hit and the concept has expanded ever since.

Both Miracle and Sippin’ Santa pop-up bars will follow strict health guidelines and all locations will be following the directions and rules from their local officials. Select locations will offer to-go cocktails, outdoor seating to practice social distancing and will include online components through Zoom and other social media platforms.

From Nov. 12 to Dec. 31, Ricardo’s Hideaway, located at 1530 5 St SW, will be making their debut for Sippin’ Santa. Adorned with Polynesian decor and a mix of holiday nostalgia, Ricardo’s Hideaway will transport you to that Polynesian cruise you were supposed to go on this year. Their menu will include signature favourites such as the North Pole Punch, Runaway Sleigh and Rum Rum Rudolph.

Meanwhile, from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24, Proof at 1302 1 St SW will be hosting Miracle on First Street for its fourth year. Favourites such as the Christmas Carol Barrel, SanTaRex and Bad Santa will be available for sipping. Proof will also be offering to-go cocktail boxes for those who would like to celebrate at home.

After having $3,000 worth of glassware stolen in 2019, Miracle on First Street will be donating the difference of the amount stolen this year to CUPS, a charity that helps to build resilient lives for Calgarians that are facing poverty and trauma.

If you plan on staying at home during the holidays, you can still join in on all the festivities! What better way to drink your homemade holiday cocktails than at home as you snuggle up by the fireplace in your pyjamas watching Netflix?

Here are two festive drink recipes — alcoholic and non-alcoholic — that you can make right at home this holiday season.

White Christmas Mojitos by Half Baked Harvest Ingredients: Juice of 1 lime 8 leaves of mint 1 tbsp sugar 2 tbsp white rum 1 tbsp coconut rum 1/4c canned coconut milk A splash of sparkling water Pomegranate arils for serving Instructions: In a glass, mix together the lime juice, sugar and mint leaves until the leaves have broken down into smaller pieces and fill half of your glass with ice. In a blender, blend together the white rum, coconut rum and coconut milk until smooth. Pour over the ice and stir. Top it off with sparkling water, mint and pomegranate arils!