Album Review: Disco by Kylie Minogue

DISCO

Kylie Minogue

BMG Rights

Score: A

Maybe throwbacks should be on more than just Thursdays. Kylie Minogue’s DISCO doesn’t shy away from its potential, despite a tumultuous 2020. This album seems to have a self-awareness that we can all learn from.

Minogue is the girl of your dreams you met at the club but will never see again. In “Miss a Thing,” she sings, “Run away with me tonight, come dance for me, I’ll fall at your feet.” The songs seem to share an essence of effortlessness, captivating the listeners in 70s-inspired music with a fresh twist.

DISCO feels like falling into an elysian 70s pipe dream. Minogue’s voice is crisp, refreshing and sensual. Her vocals are matched with enthusiastic, rhythmic beats carrying us into another, simpler world. While the songs all felt in the same realm of one another, Minogue also has the uncanny knack to rejuvenate our ears with nothing but her voice, as she did with “Unstoppable.”

The album is specific in its performance but if Minogue can do disco this well, what else can she do if she puts her mind to it?

– Keoputhy Bunny