Album Review: Confetti by Little Mix

CONFETTI

Little Mix

RCA Records

Score: B

Little Mix’s Confetti is a freedom cry for the UK pop group but also for our ears. After finally lifting off from Simon Cowell’s wings and label, it feels as if the quadruple have hit their stride. This album feels like liberation — everything from the beats and their vocals to the union of their voices, Confetti feels like the chains on their ankles were removed.

Even the lyrics reflect how they feel. In “Not a Pop Song,” they jab lightly at their old X Factor judge singing, “I don’t do what Simon says,” asserting that “anything is better than another pop song about fallin’ in love.” It shows a side of Little Mix that thinks on their own and that’s a good thing for the entire world, not just the music industry.

The album as a whole is a cocktail of sexy, sass and sincerity. While there were a ton of upbeat bangers on the album, it was refreshing to hear the rawness of “Breathe,” when Jesy Nelson sings, “My baby don’t love me no more, and it hurts like hell, it’s like I don’t love myself.” Or if that hits too close to home, “A Mess (Happy 4 You)” speaks to having to throw on a happy face as your ex finds someone new.

The album checks off all the boxes for a standard pop album but goes beyond that to provide fans with a closer look into who Little Mix really is.

– Keoputhy Bunny