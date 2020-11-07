Indigenous Crafts with SAMRU: Create, connect and de-stress

by · November 7, 2020

MRU students Danika Stefanato (top left) and Jayne Smith (bottom right) virtually get together with Shirley Hill (top right) to create Indigenous medicine pouches together. Photo by Mackenzie Mason

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.

Print Edition

Archives