Falling into art: Art anyone can do

By Emily Marsten, Contributor

As children, we are encouraged to be creative by drawing, painting and colouring — no matter the level of talent we have. As adults, however, we are often sectioned into two categories: artistic and not artistic. Those of us deemed not artistic leave our pencil crayons behind with our childhoods, wishing that we could create something beautiful, but feeling like we lack that artistic flare. We’re here to tell you that you don’t need to be an artist to create art. Here are five easy art projects that anyone can do.

1. Adult paint-by-numbers

Have you ever looked at Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa or Bob Ross’ stunning landscape paintings and found yourself wishing that you could paint something like that? Well, adult paint-by-numbers might be just the thing for you! There are hundreds of options to choose from, with difficulties ranging from easy to hard. This step-by-step painting allows you to paint inside the lines, easily recreating a masterful work of art. Pick up your paintbrush and head over to Amazon for some great paint by number options!

2. Adult colouring books

Grab your neglected Crayola pencil crayons and add some colour to your life by buying an adult colouring book! Colouring is a great way to relax and unwind from a stressful day. There are tons of great options to choose from to fit any style and personality, like Disney characters, flowers or ocean creatures — all you need to do is fill in the blanks. Whether you like to colour inside the lines or outside of them, colouring is a great way to express your artistic creativity.

3. Adult dot-to-dot books

One, two, three — just follow the numbers and draw a line in between! Adult dot-to-dot books (also known as connect the dots) are a great way to draw without the required pencil-power. Grab your favourite mechanical pencil and watch as the images of intricate cities and sly animals slowly appear on your page, line by line. This art form is a quick and fun way of drawing and a perfect way to fulfill your artistic ambitions.

4. Paint by sticker

Is there anything more satisfying than sticking on a sticker? Peeling away the flimsy plastic and very carefully placing it down in the best spot — stickers are a little piece of happiness! Paint by sticker takes the fun of stickers and turns it into a detail-oriented pastime. Just like a puzzle, this art form has pre-selected stickers that, when put in the right spaces, create a beautiful collage. Channel your inner child and have a delightful time with stickers!

5. Cross-stitching

It may seem old-fashioned, but cross-stitching is a great way to sew without doing anything too complicated. Cross-stitching is where you send a needle through little holes a few times to create the shape of an X, over and over again, using different coloured threads. Just follow the pattern, and you’ll be amazed by how fast you can cross-stitch your new favourite Star Wars-themed bookmark! Cross-stitching doesn’t require too much time to learn and it just might be your new favourite creative outlet, plus these could be great stocking stuffers this holiday season.