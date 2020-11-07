Calgary Canucks set to lead the way after standout exhibition series against Old Grizzlys

By George Potter, Contributor

After a year of struggles for the Calgary Canucks in 2019-20, the COVID-19 pandemic did not stop them from looking for ways to improve their roster after the season was cancelled. During the exhibition series that occurred from Oct. 9 to Oct. 24 between the Olds Grizzlys and the Canucks, there were impressive performances from players on both teams that made the games exciting and close. The Canucks finished their opening exhibition series with a record of two wins, one loss, and three overtime losses.

More exhibition games were played on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 between the Canucks and Drumheller Dragons. After the two-game set with the Dragons, they will play on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 against the Canmore Eagles. Recently, the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) announced that the regular season will start on Nov. 13, meaning hockey fans will have something to keep an eye on as the schedule will come out soon.

Three Canucks players put together an outstanding performance during the exhibition series. They established themselves as leaders on the ice that the Canucks will lean on throughout the 2020-21 campaign. It will be important for fans and opponents alike to look out for them when the season gets underway.

1. Dylan Clark, Forward

Clark is playing his third year with the Canucks, and will be relied upon as a leader, despite the uncertainty surrounding the regular season for the AJHL. During the exhibition series against the Grizzlys, Clark led the team in scoring with five goals and seven points. Clark was awarded star of the game on Oct. 14 and Oct. 21 for his impressive offensive performances.

2. Brett Moravec, Forward

Moravec played for the Okotoks Oilers last year and was acquired via trade during the offseason for defenseman Brayden Kapty.

Moravec will be playing NCAA Division I Hockey next year for the Wisconsin Badgers. Moravec had the honour of scoring the first goal of the exhibition series against the Grizzlys. He scored 10 points throughout the series and was awarded star of the game on Oct. 23 at the Olds Sportsplex for leading the Canucks in points.

3. Adam Dmyterko, Goaltender

Dmyterko played last year in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League with the Battleford Northstars and was acquired by the Canucks during the Summer. The Saskatoon-born goaltender had an impressive first game with the Canucks, making 32 saves on 33 shots taken during the Oct. 9 affair. His efforts in the crease earned him the star of the game. His third game in net with the Canucks resulted in a shutout. His record so far is two wins and one loss with a goals against average of 1.67 and a .938 save percentage.