Album Review: Savage Mode II by 21 Savage

SAVAGE MODE II

21 Savage

Epic Records

Score: B

The voice of Morgan Freeman booms in the outro to “Slidin,” a song off the new hit album Savage Mode II by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin.

Everything on this album seems cinematic to me, from Metro’s crisp, alluring beats to 21’s unique, hard-hitting voice feels cold and calculated. It seems to stay true to their rough upbringing and style while paying respect to their influences. While a lot of the album takes us into what it’s like on the streets of 21’s adolescent years, parts of the album explore the more introspective sides of the Saint Laurent Don. 21 dives into his childhood and love life while also paying homage to influences like 50 Cent and Eazy-E.

21 Savage may be a powerhouse in the rap industry but the truth is that if this album was not produced by Metro Boomin, 21’s dream may not have been realized for this album.

Undoubtedly, Metro’s producing skills are that of a savant in his field. I’m excited to see what these two get up to next but until then, this album will be go-to for me for a long time.

– Keoputhy Bunny