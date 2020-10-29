Socially distance this Halloween with haunted car wash experience

By Cassie Weiss, Features Editor

It’s spooky, it’s creepy, it’s eerie — but most of all, it’s pandemic-friendly with just a dash of squeaky clean. Confused yet? That’s okay — we are all a bit confused by the constant uncertainty of living during COVID-19. The one thing we don’t have to be confused about however, is what we are going to do — and how we are going to do it — when it comes to celebrating the witchy holiday we all know as Halloween.

I’m sure everyone here has heard of a car wash. Some of us avoid car washes, whether out of laziness, being a broke student, or simply because we aren’t the one in the family who drives. But I can assure you, there is one Scare Wash you won’t want to miss.

Held from Oct. 29 until Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. daily, Calgary will be the home of a live-action car wash, complete with your very own dirt-free vehicle and the bonus of a nightmare or two. It’s the best of both worlds, if you ask me. Besides, we all need a little excuse to get out of the house now that online classes are keeping us confined.

According to Scare Wash, the 10th and 10th car wash is partnering with B!G Art and Le Cirque De La Nuit to bring your Halloween terrors to life — maximizing the whole idea of social distancing. But what does this even mean, besides sitting in your car and having people jump out at you? Let me promise you, it is so much more than that.

“If you’re like us, you can’t handle any more ‘virtual’ experiences,” states the website. “This 10-minute experience will take you to hell and back…and challenge even the most strong-willed, horror-loving guests.”

The Scare Wash hosts don’t give too much information away, likely not wanting to ruin the surprise of the act, but they do tell attendees to prepare for a truly unique, one of a kind experience — complete with live actors, stage lighting and even an FM transmitted soundtrack.

The website cautions against bringing anyone under the age of 14 and mentions that the event is more than likely to sell out. Tickets can be purchased at www.scarewash.com — they cost $49 per vehicle, and $1 of each ticket will go directly to the Calgary Food Bank. Donations of non-perishable food items are also suggested but not necessary.