Halloween tricks and treats for anyone to enjoy

By Cassie Weiss, Features Editor

As a student who loves Halloween, I understand that some of the events can get a bit pricey, especially if you like to jump from haunted house to haunted house like I do. Also, some events are simply not kid-friendly, and we want everyone to enjoy the holiday.

Read on for some additional family-friendly events — free of cost, or at least a bit easier on the wallet — taken from Avenue Calgary.

Calgary Ghost Tours

My personal favourite, the Calgary Ghost Tours have been running for years and feature a haunting walk through different areas of the city. With historical facts, as well as eerie ghost stories, these tours cost just $20 each and are held throughout October. Visit Calgary Ghost Walks for more information.

Spooktacular Grimm Mini Golf

Starting Oct. 16, held at WinSport, this mini-golf course will delight your scary bone. Featuring 18 holes and taking approximately an hour to complete, guests are invited to wear their favourite costume and book their tickets in advance — with a minimum of two people per booking. Visit WinSport to book.

Ghost Stories YYC Volume 2

Put your wallet away because this second annual Halloween event is free of charge. It will be held from Oct. 23 to Nov. 14 — Wednesdays to Saturdays from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. A visual art show held at the Ruberto Ostberg Gallery showcases original words inspired by folk tales, urban legends and ghost stories, accompanied by short narratives written for each piece.

Halloween Horror Movie Marathon

Back again to scare your socks off, the Calgary Underground Film Festival is holding its annual all-night marathon, with 12 hours of back-to-back scary movies. Held at the Globe Cinema, the festival runs from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m on Halloween night. The cost is still to be decided, so keep your eyes on the website for more details to come.

There are plenty more Halloween events being held in the city this year if you’re willing to spend a little bit of money, including a socially distanced drive-in experience at the New Horizon Mall in Balzac. But, if you just want to host your own lowkey movie night with pizza and a few of your closest friends, the events above will get you in the right spirit and leave you with enough cash left over to handsomely tip the delivery driver (the true hero of Halloween).