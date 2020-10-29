Finding the right kindling for the Flames

Andrew Mangiapane re-signed with the Flames on a two-year contract worth $2.425 million annually. Mangiapane set career highs with the Flames in the 2019-20 season, scoring 17 goals and tallying 32 points. Photo courtesy of nhl.com

