Album Review: Shamir by Shamir

SHAMIR

Shamir

Self-Released

Score: B

Say what you will about Shamir Bailey — or his preferred stage name, Shamir — but he has a style that feels like it’s distinctly his. This self-titled album feels like a fever dream on a sunny Sunday afternoon and it works. Incorporating elements from pop, rock, synth and folk, Shamir delivers an album that not only has some certified anthems on it but also makes us wonder how incredibly flexible he is as an artist.

The album is hauntingly melodic in some parts and introspectively rhythmic in others. It feels like a hike into Shamir’s very mindscape, delving into the peaks and valleys that other artists are too scared to explore. One of the things I loved about this album is that Shamir does not have to say that we’re in his mind. The way the album is composed, songs like “I Wonder” and “In This Hole” makes us feel like we’re in there with him.

If I’m being honest, while this album feels a bit too short for some reason, it does make me extremely excited for Shamir’s future projects.

– Keoputhy Bunny