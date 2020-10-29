Album Review: All love everything by Aloe Blacc

ALL LOVE EVERYTHING

Aloe Blacc

BMG Rights

Score: A

My first impression of All Love Everything was that this is the album 2020 needed after such a hectic year. This album, as the name suggests, wraps you in ballads of love and learning.

Grammy nominee, Aloe Blacc, brings us into his shoes, delving into how much love he has for his family to how, when he was younger, he never thought he had anything to lose.

Songs like “Corner” and title track “All Love Everything” are uplifting and inspired — a fresh break from the monotonous silence of the everyday. It talks and teaches about mistakes and love and reminds me of a coming of age story. It’s the kind of music that would put a smile on your face as you sip tea at your favourite coffee shop. Homely and down to earth, Aloe Blacc is your neighbour, your friend, your co-worker. The album portrays all of this while retaining Aloe Blacc’s character — a man who has seen bad things in the world and yet refuses to let it get him down.

“Everything before us,” Aloe Blacc sings, “was stretching out my heart just so it could be big enough to beat for two.” This pre-chorus from “I Do” seems to encompass the album — no matter how hard life is, perhaps it’s just preparing you for a better, more fulfilling phase of your life.

– Keoputhy Bunny