A book a day: 7 books to read this week

By Emily Marsten, Contributor

As we make the transition from outdoor adventures to being cooped up inside, what better way to spend your time than taking an adventure through a book! Get lost in fantastical worlds, meet new friends, fall in love and become a hero. We’ve done the heavy lifting of finding the books — all you need to do is pick them up and read! Grab a soft blanket and a hot chocolate, and enjoy as we take you through seven books to read this week.

Southern Sunday: Whiskey in a Teacup, What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits

Reese Witherspoon

There is no better way to relax on a Sunday afternoon than spending some time with Reese Witherspoon. Learn more about southern customs, decorating for Christmas, book clubs and how to curl your hair in the southern style. This adorable read is loaded with biscuit and sweet tea recipes, music lists and is completely full of southern charm. Witherspoon shares interesting stories about her upbringing, family and southern lifestyle — all accompanied by colourful pictures, and of course, more recipes! Take some time this Sunday to try out a new recipe and become a little more southern-sophisticated.

Mystery Monday: The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

If you’ve ever watched the BBC’s captivating “Sherlock” series or Netflix’s Enola Holmes, you’ll know full well who the brilliant sleuth Sherlock Holmes is. Now it’s time for you to read the original collection of short stories that introduce us to the detective.This exceptional set of short stories follows the unique cases of Sherlock Holmes, as written by his trusty sidekick Watson. Head over to Baker Street and be wowed along with Watson, as Sherlock uses his amazing powers of deduction. Grab a cup of tea and treat yourself to the stories that myriads of books and television shows are based on.

Time Travel Tuesday: Mara, Daughter of the Nile

Eloise Jarvis McGraw

Travel back in time to Ancient Egypt with this fast-paced historical-fiction novel. Get caught up in the politics, traditions and lifestyle of Ancient Egypt with Mara, Daughter of the Nile. Mara is a brilliant slave who is forced into being a spy and double agent, working for two masters with opposite goals. Speculate on which master she will serve and which she will disobey. Sit on the edge of your seat to see if Mara gets caught, what happens with her two masters and who ends up on the Egyptian throne.

World War II Wednesday: The Sea Before Us

Sarah Sundin

Grab a warm cup of tea and a beloved blanket and get caught up in the story of Dorothy and Wyatt. Be inspired by Dorothy as she works to help her country as part of the British Women’s Royal Naval Service, and swoon as she falls in love with Wyatt — a dashing American officer with a southern drawl valiantly fighting for his country. Dive into this sweet, innocent romance, and learn a little bit more about the fascinating, lesser-known roles that men and women had during WWII.

Throwback Thursday: The Hunger Games

Suzzane Collins

Can you believe it’s been over 10 years since The Hunger Games first took over the book world? If you missed it the first go-round, or just settled for the movie, it’s time to pick this beloved series back up and delve back into the world of Panem. Revisit the drama between Katniss and “the boy with the bread,” and pull an all-nighter to see who wins the 74th Hunger Games.

Cry as beloved characters die, laugh at Effie Trinket’s inane comments and refuel your hatred for the evil President Snow.

Fast-paced and easy-to-read, The Hunger Games is the perfect book to fill your Thursday night.

Fantasy Friday: The Goose Girl

Shannon Hale

A princess that can talk to geese? Betrayal? A handsome prince? The Goose Girl has it all! Forced to run for her life and go into hiding, Ani enters the world of employment as the King’s Goose Girl. Learn with Ani as she discovers the painful reality of working for a living and the mysterious language of talking to animals. Fight with her as she works to sway the opinion of the people around her, as she must reclaim her heritage and take back the title that was stolen from her. Grab a snack and settle down for a few hours this Friday, with this perfect easy read.

Sci-Fi Saturday: The Lunar Chronicles

Marissa Meyer

Spaceships, cyborgs, a strange human-like populace that lives on the moon — this is exactly what you can expect with The Lunar Chronicles. Additionally, this series is a loose fairytale retelling of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and a few more fairytales that you will have to figure out on your own! If the concept of a fairytale throws you off, these books aren’t your average “if the glass slipper fits.” These books are full of strong, likeable characters and page-turning action, and of course, there’s some great romance too! That’s why The Lunar Chronicles is our Saturday choice — once you begin this series, you won’t be able to put it down.