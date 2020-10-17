This fall’s fashion trends you need to follow

By Mackenzie Mason, Arts Editor

Fashion has always been considered an art form. From the sketches on a page to the runway, creativity and design lives in the pages, needles and fabrics that are used throughout the entire process.

Once those items end up in consumers’ hands, fashion, similar to painting and dancing, becomes a form of expression. It allows people to express their personalities and moods without saying a word.

So, this fall, express how you truly feel — and look good while doing it.

It’s hard to deny the influence the ’80s and ’90s have had on fashion in the last few years and don’t worry, it’s not going anywhere. But this season, we’re seeing a mix of styles that are paying homage to multiple decades at once.

Here are this fall’s fashion trends that you need to follow — from school to work, and even at home.

1. Cropped blazers and cardigans

Cropped cardigans were all the rage this summer, and they have definitely been seen going into the colder months as well. While the cropped cardigans are cute, cropped jackets and blazers are the cardigan’s older, wiser sister. First, the cropped style makes you look taller and slimmer because it defines your waistline. Second, they look amazing paired with a high-waisted pant to create an hourglass illusion.

Pair cropped blazers with plain t-shirts, camisoles or bodysuits for a fall look that is suitable for any occasion. On the warmer days, pair a cropped blazer over a midi dress or with a midi skirt and a simple tee. Look for patterns like argyle which was seen on the runway at Dior and Victoria Beckham.

2. Matching sets

Channel your inner Cher Horowitz and picture yourself in a matching skirt suit — okay, maybe not a bright yellow plaid skirt suit, but keeping a cropped blazer with a matching skirt in mind? That’s more like it. The same idea applies with a skirt suit — the cropped look will make you appear slimmer and taller but this look also works well with the classic length blazer. Choose a solid-coloured set with this season’s trending jewel-toned colours, or opt for a more statement-making texture like tweed, as seen at fashion weeks with Prada.

Staying in or looking to cozy up for that online class in style? Matching tracksuits are making a comeback — but don’t worry, not the Juicy Couture, early 2000s kind. With high-waisted joggers and cropped sweatshirts, you’ll be the cutest one in class. Dress it up with a long jacket or cardigan, add some heels and you’ll be ready for a movie date or coffee with the gals.

3. Frills, ruffles and puffs

Is it even possible to imagine the ‘70s having a baby with the Victorian era? Apparently, 2020 thinks so. Ornate lace detailing, puff sleeves and frilly, ruffled, high-neck tops are merging with iconic ‘70s styles like ruffled shirts, ascot blouses and peasant tops. And honestly? It works. 18th-century inspired bustle skirts walked the runways at Gucci, ruffle necklines were making statements on Rodarte’s silky long-sleeve dresses and antique floral prints were stamped on Norfolk-style jackets at Tory Burch.

So, black Chelsea boots, some classic mom jeans (or a midi skirt) and an elegant, white peasant top with puffed sleeves and a ruffled neckline will be the perfect outfit to make you feel like a modern princess.

4. Subtle lingerie

Lace, sheers and corsets are pushing the boundaries between lingerie and everyday fashion, and it’s to die for. Camisoles and bustier tops with lace accents are a versatile option that can add a sultry aspect to any outfit. Pair with skinny jeans and some black, strappy heels, and you’ll be turning heads all night.

On the runway, Saint Laurent paired sheer bodysuits with statement-making power pants, while Dolce featured skin-tight, corset-inspired mini dresses paired with oversized cardigans that would look amazing with some chunky boots.

5. Chunky, bright shoes

Speaking of chunky boots, shoes are what makes or breaks an outfit. This fall, we’re going for chunky and bright statement-making shoes to be the centre of your outfits.

The Mary Jane shoe is back in every shape, style and colour you could wish for. From Nodaleto’s feminine platforms to adorably dainty Marc Jacobs heels, you won’t have any trouble finding an MJ for every outfit. On the Rochas runway, socks and heels were making a comeback featuring chunky sandals with an open-toed, strappy concept.

Pair the chunky sandals with thin knit tights, a basic dress of your choice with an oversized knit cardigan, and you’ve got the indie, fall outfit of your dreams.