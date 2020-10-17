The psychology behind my love for maroon

By Cassie Weiss, Features Editor

How do you look at colour?

I know, I know — it’s a strange question. In my experience, anyone can say, “My favourite

colour is purple,” but it goes further than that. It pushes into the deeper recesses of our brains and

indicates our mood, our energy and sometimes even aspects of our personality.

Have you noticed certain colours come out around certain times of the year? I sure have. I notice

the sunny yellows and floral prints of summer fade into the navy blues and reddish browns of

autumn — and it’s interesting to see how that colour shift causes a change in my demeanour.

It is no secret that I am obsessed with autumn. What I get the most excited for is that

aforementioned colour shift. Because as happy and carefree as the colours of summer make me

feel, there is just something haunting and mesmerizing about the darkened hues that appear come

September.

Now, even though I do love all autumn colours, one specific colour reminds me of cozy coffee

shops playing acoustic music in the background while you type away on your laptop, with a

steaming latte just within arm’s reach.

I’m not sure when I started to find solace in the burnt red colour we call maroon. It slowly took

over the skirts, dresses, sweaters and even the nylon tights in my wardrobe.

According to Colour Psychology, the colour maroon has often been used to encourage

seriousness in behaviour and encourage feelings of warmth and comfort.

This explains why you often find the colour shifting through formal wear and wedding parties,

and why pillows and thick sweaters hint at the reddish hue.

Further, choosing to wear maroon indicates that you’re “reserved, controlled, and dignified in

character.”

Maroon also represents passion, so it’s easy to see why so many designers are starting to

incorporate the colour into their autumn fashion lines. I know I’m not the only one who finds

fascination in the darkening of the days and the smell of pumpkin spice in the air. Now that I

think about it, many of those I know who are also in love with autumn fit the symbolism behind

the shade.

Don’t get me wrong, I love all aspects and colours that show up in autumn, but I will always try

to convince anyone who will listen that maroon is, in fact, the best autumn colour.