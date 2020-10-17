Album Review: Heaven and Hell by Ava Max

Heaven and Hell

Ava Max

Atlantic Records

Score: B+

American Dance-pop and “Sweet But Psycho” singer Ava Max has released her debut album, Heaven and Hell. Containing 15 songs and an overall 44 minutes of playtime, Heaven and Hell is an album that puts into music the contrast of, as the album is named, Heaven and Hell.

When her debut single “Sweet But Psycho” came out in 2018, it was believed that Max would be a one-hit-wonder — but Heaven and Hell proves otherwise.

From observation, most pop singers rely on marketing and don’t give value to the art of an album; Max’s decision to present an LP with a thematic setting proves her unique artistry in the dance-pop music genre. The first part of the album confirms the heavenly theme to it; it starts off with regality and opulence. Meanwhile, the ‘hell’ part of the album is more intense and ominous; a contrast from the former. Despite their differences, the album is still ruled by Max’s artistry throughout the album.

Overall, there is still more to come from Max. Several of her songs should play on the radio in the near future, but it will take some more time for Max to be recognized for her artistry and style.

– Mikaela Delos Santos