Album Review: Alicia by Alicia Keys

ALICIA

Alicia Keys

RCA Records

Score: A

After four years, R&B and soul artist Alicia Keys has released a new self-titled album, ALICIA. With 15 songs and an overall playtime of 54 minutes, the album is full of pure soul and energy. From “Truth Without Love” to “Good Job,” Keys’ identity is still comprehensible while maintaining a new style.

Having been known for her powerful vocals in previous albums, Keys is more relaxed with her vocals in ALICIA. Naming this album after herself shows her confidence and comfort in the genre and represents her true identity and persona.

ALICIA is a spiritual album, and the energy Keys’ provides will put you on a fleeting vibrational spirit. Imagine your soul being lifted as you sit back and find yourself immersed in the mellowness and colourful tranquillity that ALICIA provides. The listening experience is just like that — riding through tranquil waves that just guide you to serenity.

As 2020 staggers on through its last few months, take a moment to douse yourself in the honey-like atmosphere of ALICIA. We all deserve it.

– Mikaela Delos Santos