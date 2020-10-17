4 sports podcasts you should be listening to

By Zach Worden, Sports Editor

For sports fans who want to be in the know when it comes to their players and teams, one way they can up their game is by listening to podcasts. With the world of sports podcasts becoming a never-ending rabbit hole, it is difficult to narrow down your listening preferences to match your time.

When looking for a podcast to listen to it is important to feel a connection to the hosts, be interested in the topic they are covering and most importantly, pick one that keeps you engaged and entertained.

Here are four podcasts covering different sports that might not be at the top of the charts but are must-listens if you are interested in the sports they cover. All four of these podcasts are recorded in Canada and focus on local teams and players.

Muted Madness

U Sports Basketball

Muted Madness is a podcast dedicated to university basketball in Canada. Hosted by two Ryerson University sport media grads, Jordan Henry and Mitch Robson, Muted Madness covers news and updates from the 48 basketball programs across the country.

The podcast has run since 2017 and releases episodes one to three times a month during the U Sports basketball season, which runs from October to March. Episodes run more frequently leading up to U Sports’ “Final 8” championships in March.

Muted Madness is a great podcast for anyone who wants to learn more about university sport in Canada as the podcast touches on teams in all four conferences during the season.

Alberta Dugout Stories

Alberta Baseball

Alberta Dugout Stories runs their podcast in coordination with a blog which promotes the baseball players and leagues from and in Alberta. The website and podcast are run by Joe McFarland and Ian Wilson.

The podcast frequently brings on players and coaches involved with the Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) to feature their stories and keep fans in touch with the top level of competition in Alberta. The WCBL is a summer collegiate league that features teams such as the Okotoks Dawgs, Medicine Hat Mavericks and Edmonton Prospects.

For baseball fans in Alberta, this podcast is a great way to find out what is going on with their sport and how some of the top Albertan players fare at the highest levels.

The Waggle

Canadian Football League

The Waggle is the official podcast of the Canadian Football League (CFL) and is hosted by Donnovan Bennett. Bennett is a feature host, producer, writer and radio host for Sportsnet and has been nominated for both a Gemini and Digital Publishing Award.

The podcast has been active since 2016 and produces four to five episodes per month as Bennett keeps tabs on the CFL by interviewing players, media members, CFL staff and coaches from across the league.

This podcast gives CFL fans an in-depth look into the league that they are unable to get from any other podcast, as Bennett is able to get access to information and sources that aren’t available anywhere else.

The Red Mile

Calgary Flames

The Red Mile is hosted by former MRU journalism student and former editor at The Reflector, Nathan Woolridge, along with his brother Cameron Woolridge. The pair cover the Flames throughout the NHL season and have had many former Flames come on as guests.

The podcast has run since 2018 and one to three episodes are published per month. More episodes are uploaded in the heart of the season as the NHL gears up for the playoffs.

A must-listen for any Flames fan, Nathan and Cameron are very knowledgeable about the Flames and the NHL and they provide insightful analysis for listeners.