Album Review: IDK by Sara Diamond

IDK

Sara Diamond

Cyor Sound

Score: A-

Montreal native, Sara Diamond, has captured hearts with her second studio album, IDK. Laden with heartbreak and sentimentality, it is easy to expect the possible redundancy that is common in today’s pop music. But, as you play through the complete tracklist, Diamond’s talent and artistry are uncovered.

IDK boasts a sweet seductiveness that is attributed to Diamond’s style of vocals, reminiscent of many other pop artists. Aside from the sweetness, IDK also has a little bit of rock incorporated in the album. This is evident in the song “Glass of Whisky.”

Out of all the seven tracks, “Moment” is the most provoking; it conveyed the emotions that Diamond wanted to come with the album, and deciding to make it the final track is a compelling decision.

Listening to IDK feels like finding a dollar in a pocket of your favourite jeans, only to then find more in the other pocket. Overall, this is an album worth listening to.

– Mikaela Delos Santos