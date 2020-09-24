Album Review: All That Emotion by Hannah Georgas

All That Emotion

Hannah Georgas

Beetle Bomb Music

Score: A

B.C. based indie-pop singer, Hannah Georgas, has released a nostalgic album full of reminiscing with All That Emotion. With 40 minutes of pure sensibility and emotion, the album is set to lull you to a mellow wandering.

Picture listening to this album on vinyl, sinking deeply into a comfy chair on the patio as the warm sun rays kiss your skin. From “That Emotion” to “Cruel,” Georgas’ vocals hold a power that evokes a relaxing intensity; a contradicting trait that works for her style.

The album itself feels experimental. The instrumental to her songs have an interesting take that subtly proves her indie-pop styling without swaying too far into one genre. The creative decision to do so shows her true artistry to expand and create an equilibrium between two creative ideas.

Overall, Georgas’ willingness to experiment with her instrumental and come out with an album that is an ideal balance of two different genres is what makes this an album worth listening to.

– Mikaela Delos Santos