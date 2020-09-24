5 things to do for an artsy fall

Ahhh, fall. September brings bulky knits, pumpkin spice lattes and caramel-cider candles. It also brings new beginnings, sparking motivation and creativity. But what do you get when you mix it all together? A fun and artistic fall day with friends. Here are five (COVID-19 friendly) things you can do for the most artsy fall ever.

1. Go to a sunflower field

September can be a weird time of the year. It’s cold in the mornings and hot in the afternoons. The leaves are turning yellow but you can still relax at the river. So, before fall is in full swing, go visit a sunflower field! The Calgary Farmyard has one open until late September. If you’re willing to go a little further, there’s the Bowden SunMaze as well, filled with acres of photogenic sunflowers just begging for a photoshoot.

2. Read a book on top of a colourful mountain

The beautiful Rocky Mountains are just begging to be explored when the leaves start changing colours. Pack your favourite book, a blanket or two, a thermos filled with your hot beverage of choice and head west! There are a ton of hiking trails to choose from, all a short drive away from Calgary. Prairie Mountain in Bragg Creek, for example, is a beautiful hike just 45 minutes outside of Calgary. It’s a steep one, but get those gains and you know the views will be more than worth it.

3. Paint a fall landscape

Channel your inner Bob Ross and paint a colourful landscape of the changing leaves. Pick up some paints and a canvas and head to your favourite park — or trek to the mountains! It’s best to find a spot with contrast and depth to make the painting more interesting. Try finding a lake or river, and different types of trees. You could even make it a challenge with a few friends and judge whose painting is best.

4. Pick and carve pumpkins

This one isn’t only a classic, but it’s also creative and artistic. Just head over to the grocery store to grab some pumpkins — or even better, go pick your own at Kayben Farms, Cobb’s Adventure Park or the Calgary Farmyard. Like the activity above, this is a fun one to also turn into a challenge, and it would be even better while watching your favourite halloween movies.

5. Knit your new favourite fall scarf

Fall is all about layers and knits. But, while everyone runs to the mall for this year’s latest trends, you can create something no one else will have by knitting your own scarf! Run to Michaels to pick up yarn and knitting needles — if you don’t have them already — and get to work. Put on some calming music or a feel-good movie, pour yourself a cup of tea, and get to creating. A few hours (or days) later you’ll have a cozy and warm scarf (or something close to it).

Follow these artsy activities and, even though we’re in the middle of a pandemic, you’ll be sure to enjoy this fun and magical season!