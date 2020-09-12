The Blue Jay Sessions spark excitement as live entertainment returns to Calgary

by · September 12, 2020

Live music is finally back in Calgary, starting at Mikeys at 12th Avenue for the Blue Jay Sessions — a live event for country singers and songwriters to showcase their work and the stories behind it in an intimate setting. This year’s lineup of Blue Jays consist of local artists from Mariya Stokes to Aaron Pollock. Photos courtesy of Dan Clapson

