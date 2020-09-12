Album review: Imploding the Mirage by The Killers

Imploding the Mirage

The Killers

Island Records

Score: A

After five chart-topping albums from The Killers, Brandon Flowers and the team have satisfied listeners as their sixth studio record, Imploding the Mirage, debuted at #1 on the U.S. album charts this summer.

The indie-rock, alternative LP takes off with the explosive track “My Own Soul’s Warning,” immediately taking you on an emotional and booming lyrical journey of trusting your gut.

With this being the band’s first album since the departure of member Dave Keuning, who left the band following the release of their 2017 album, Wonderful Wonderful, bassist Mark Stoermer also took on the role of playing guitar for The Killers. But, Stoermer did not go without help, with the band featuring former Fleetwood Mac guitarist, Lindsey Buckingham, on the electrifying single “Caution.”

Something fans haven’t seen before from The Killers is this kind of collaboration between artists, and that is in abundance on Imploding the Mirage, featuring talented artists like k.d. Lang on “Lightning Fields” and Weyes Blood on “My God.”

At this point in his career with The Killers, Flowers has mastered the art of songwriting, reeling you into his fairytales of love and hope. Listening to a Killers album truly feels like a spiritual journey of self-discovery and acceptance, with Imploding the Mirage tackling topics such as repentance and being true to yourself in such a transcendent way.

Even such, some critique the album for its lack of subtlety and contrast. But when you’re talking about The Killers, subtlety isn’t in the cards.

Screaming guitar riffs and vibrating synth mix perfectly with the ups and downs of Flowers’ delicate yet thunderous voice to create what is and always will be known as “The Killers.”

– Mackenzie Mason