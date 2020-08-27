Step up your Instagram game and party safely with YYC Block Party

By Karina Zapata, Publishing Editor

If your life has been lacking a little colour lately, head over to Deerfoot City for Calgary’s newest 200-foot road mural, outdoor lawn games and interactive seating.

Located at Deerfoot City shopping centre in the city’s northeast, the road mural is part of YYC Block Party’s mission to bring Calgarians together to engage with public art through this accessible space.

This year, YYC Block Party is keeping the city safe by encouraging citizens to gather in an outdoor space, where there is less risk of transmitting and contracting COVID-19.

“The installation is lined by over 200 feet of pathway and walk space and will be accompanied by art adorned picnic tables, umbrellas and benches that meet Alberta Health Guidelines for spacing and cleaning protocols,” says YYC Block Party.

This year’s YYC Block Party was created by Rhys Farrell, Sydonne Warren, Rachel Ziriada and Mikhail Miller of Nasarimba and Leechuts — five local artists who hope to brighten up people’s lives during the pandemic.

“I think that people will have something to look forward to and have a place to hang out, and it still enforces social distancing rules but in a fun way, so it’s not as dark or as bleak as it seemed before with the whole COVID-19 situation,” Warren told CBC News.

There are a number of food vendors surrounding the block party, including REGRUB and Smash Burger, if you want to turn the party into a dinner date.

This is the first time Deerfoot City has partnered with Promoting Artists, Redefining Kulture (PARK). The installation will be up until Sept. 26.