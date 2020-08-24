The Recreation Centre is reopening its doors for students in the fall

By Karina Zapata, Publishing Editor

After shutting down in mid-March due to COVID-19, the Recreation Centre is commemorating the beginning of fall classes by reopening its doors in September.

While the date of reopening is still to be determined, the centre says the facilities will be available for full-time and part-time students who pay the athletics fee as part of their student fees. Employees and the general public will be able to access the facilities at a later, undetermined date.

Stage two of Alberta’s relaunch strategy, which allows “indoor recreation, fitness and sports, including gyms and arenas” to open with restrictions, started on June 12. While many fitness facilities chose to reopen in the wake of this stage, the centre kept its doors shut.

Since then, a number of fitness facilities in Calgary have been hit by COVID-19, including Goodlife Fitness in Canyon Meadows and YYC Cycle. Some infections at the latter facility were connected to private pre-opening classes at RIDE Cycle Club, which accounted for 62 cases, according to Global News.

In a public update, the Recreation Centre says they’re prioritizing the health and safety of students who attend the facility once it reopens.

“We look forward to welcoming you back and encourage you to take care of yourself and each other during these challenging times.”

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the centre is implementing mandatory daily COVID-19 screening, and the following facilities will be closed: climbing wall, fields, locker rooms, pool, tennis courts and squash courts.

More information about safety protocols will be provided before the opening of the facility, which is estimated to be in the first couple weeks of September.

For more information, read their facility updates here.